Myanmar Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing votes in ‘sham’ polls after 2021 military coup

Myanmar Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: Myanmar is voting for the first time in nearly five years, after a military coup in 2021 led to a civil war in the country. Many called the elections a "sham", specifically designed to legitimise the military junta’s rule.
The most popular party, the National League for Democracy, is banned from running in the election. Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, deposed by the military months after her National League for Democracy won the last general election by a landslide in 2020, remains in detention, and the political party she led to power has been dissolved.
Meanwhile, large areas of the country will be completely excluded because they are under the control of anti-junta groups or racked by fierce fighting, the Guardian reported.
Asked by reporters if he would like to become the country's president, an office that analysts say he has ambitions for, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said he wasn't the leader of any political party. "When the parliament convenes, there is a process for electing the president," he said.
Voters went to the polls Sunday for the initial phase of Myanmar ’s first general election in five years, held under the supervision of its military government while a civil war rages throughout much of the country.
A United Nations official urged governments to reject “sham” polls in Myanmar as junta “ratchets up coercion of citizens to vote”. The statement warned that the election starting December 28 is “engineered to manufacture a façade of legitimacy.”
Dressed in civilian clothes, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing voted in the Naypyitaw city, then held up an ink-soaked little finger, smiling widely, photographs published by the pro-military Popular News Journal showed.
