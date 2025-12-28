Myanmar Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing votes in ‘sham’ polls after 2021 military coup

Myanmar Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: Myanmar is voting for the first time in nearly five years, after a military coup in 2021 led to a civil war in the country. Many called the elections a "sham", specifically designed to legitimise the military junta’s rule.

The most popular party, the National League for Democracy, is banned from running in the election. Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, deposed by the military months after her National League for Democracy won the last general election by a landslide in 2020, remains in detention, and the political party she led to power has been dissolved.

Meanwhile, large areas of the country will be completely excluded because they are under the control of anti-junta groups or racked by fierce fighting, the Guardian reported.

