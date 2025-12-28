Myanmar Elections: When will results be announced? — Will Aung San Suu Kyi be released from prison amid military coup?

Voters in Myanmar cast their ballots on Sunday for the first phase of the country's general election in five years, held under the supervision of its military government amid ongoing civil unrest across much of the nation.

The final results won't be known until after two more rounds of voting later in January.

It is widely expected that Min Aung Hlaing, the general who has ruled Myanmar with an iron fist since the 2021 military coup, will ultimately assume the presidency, according to a report by AP.

The military government has presented the vote as a return to electoral democracy, but its bid for legitimacy is marred by bans on formerly popular opposition parties and reports that soldiers have used threats to force voters to participate.

Voters line up to cast their ballots at a polling station in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)

When results be announced? Voting in Myanmar is taking place in three phases, with the first round held on Sunday in 102 of the country's 330 townships.

The second phase is scheduled for January 11, followed by the third phase on January 25, AP reported.

The final election results are expected to be announced by February.

Over 4,800 candidates from 57 parties are vying for seats in both national and regional legislatures.

However, only six parties are competing nationwide, with the potential to influence Parliament. Among them, the Union Solidarity and Development Party, which is backed by the military, also seen as the strongest contender, due to its well-organised structure and financial resources.

Critics call the election a sham to keep the army in power Critics charge that the election is designed to add a facade of legitimacy to military rule that began when the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

It blocked her National League for Democracy party from serving a second term despite winning a landslide victory in the 2020 election.

They argue that the results will lack legitimacy due to the exclusion of major parties and limits on freedom of speech, and an atmosphere of repression.

The expected victory of the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party makes the nominal transition to civilian rule a chimera, say opponents of military rule and independent analysts.

“An election organized by a junta that continues to bomb civilians, jail political leaders, and criminalize all forms of dissent is not an election — it is a theater of the absurd performed at gunpoint,” Tom Andrews, the U.N.-appointed human rights expert for Myanmar, posted on X.

However, holding the election could provide a rationale for neighbouring countries like China, India, and Thailand to continue their support, arguing that the election promotes stability.

In distinction, Western nations have upheld sanctions against Myanmar’s ruling generals due to their anti-democratic actions and the violent crackdown on opposition groups.

What voters are saying? Voters on Saturday expressed mixed feelings.

Khin Marlar, 51, who voted at a polling station in Yangon’s Kyauktada township, said she felt she needed to vote because she hoped that peace would follow afterwards. She explained that she had fled her village in the town of Thaungta in the central Mandalay region due to the fighting, AP reported.

“I am voting with the feeling that I will go back to my village when it is peaceful,” she told The Associated Press.

Some voters feel pressured by the army A resident of southern Mon state, who asked to be identified only by her first name, Khin, for fear of arrest by the military, told The Associated Press she felt compelled to go to a polling station because of pressure from local authorities.

“I have to go and vote even though I don’t want to, because soldiers showed up with guns to our village to pressure us yesterday,” Khin said. There were reports ahead of the voting from independent media and rights groups that officials and the military used such threats to compel people to vote, as reported by Associated Press.

Will Suu Kyi be released from jail? Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s 80-year-old former leader, and her party are not participating in the polls. She is serving a 27-year prison term on charges widely viewed as spurious and politically motivated. Her party, the National League for Democracy, was dissolved in 2023 after refusing to register under new military rules.

A woman holds a placard with a portrait of Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally protesting against Myanmar's general election staged by the country's military government, outside the Myanmar embassy in Tokyo on December 28, 2025. Myanmar's heavily restricted polls began on December 28, with the ruling junta touting the exercise as a return to democracy five years after it ousted the last elected government, triggering civil war. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

Other parties have also refused to register or declined to participate, citing conditions they consider unfair, while opposition groups have called for a voter boycott.

Amael Vier, an analyst with the Asian Network for Free Elections, highlighted the lack of genuine choice in the process, noting that 73% of voters in 2020 supported parties that no longer exist.

War and repression shape the vote Mobilising opposition is difficult under the military’s repression. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 22,000 people are currently detained for political offences, and over 7,600 civilians have been killed by security forces since they seized power in 2021.

Armed resistance arose after the army used lethal force to crush non-violent protests against its 2021 takeover. The ensuing civil war has left more than 3.6 million people displaced, according to the U.N.

A new Election Protection Law imposes harsh penalties and restrictions for virtually all public criticism of the polls.

In these circumstances, both the military and its opponents believe power is likely to remain with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who led the 2021 seizure of power.