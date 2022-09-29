Myanmar extends Suu Kyi's jail term, locks up Australian Economist

Turnell is not the first foreigner to have been convicted by the regime since the 2021 coup. Last year, American journalist Danny Fenster was sentenced to 11 years in prison after he was found guilty of three charges including inciting dissent against the military, but was released and deported a few days later. Earlier this month, the junta handed a one-year prison sentence to former British ambassador Vicky Bowman and her husband for violating the country’s immigration rules.

