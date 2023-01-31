Myanmar invited to regional military meeting co-chaired by United States2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 02:43 AM IST
A Pentagon spokesman said that the attendance is determined by Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states
The Myanmar military, known for its involvement in alleged ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya Muslim minority, has been extended an invitation to participate in a regional military meeting. The meeting is set to be co-chaired by the United States and Thailand and has been confirmed by the U.S. military.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×