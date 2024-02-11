Myanmar’s junta declares mandatory military service for all young men, women
Myanmar: All men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 must serve in the military for up to two years, while specialists like doctors aged up to 45 must serve for three years.
Myanmar’s junta has declared mandatory military service for all young men and women, state media said on Saturday, as it struggles to contain armed rebel forces fighting for greater autonomy in various parts of the country.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message