Myanmar Junta fires UN representative, arrests journalists

Southeast Asian foreign ministers are making arrangements to meet this week to discuss the situation, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday. Most members of the 10-nation group have expressed a willingness to join, and the military-appointed foreign minister of Myanmar, an Asean member, has been asked to participate, according to Kyodo. Calls to Myanmar’s foreign ministry for comments on the meeting were unanswered.

