This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >World >Myanmar military makes fresh arrests to verify election fraud
Myanmar military makes fresh arrests to verify election fraud
2 min read.05:55 AM IST
ANI
The Myanmar military has made fresh arrests on the members of the election sub-commission and leaders from the National League for Democracy after previously releasing them since February 1, in attempts to verify voter fraud in November 2020 elections.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Myanmar military has made fresh arrests on the members of the election sub-commission and leaders from the National League for Democracy (NLD) after previously releasing them since February 1, in attempts to verify voter fraud in November 2020 elections.
The Myanmar military has made fresh arrests on the members of the election sub-commission and leaders from the National League for Democracy (NLD) after previously releasing them since February 1, in attempts to verify voter fraud in November 2020 elections.
According to a source from the General Administration Department, the military government had arrested the chair and members of the Election Sub-Commission of Naypyitaw on Wednesday reported Myanmar Times.
According to a source from the General Administration Department, the military government had arrested the chair and members of the Election Sub-Commission of Naypyitaw on Wednesday reported Myanmar Times.
Meanwhile, the Karen Nation Union has called for all parties to unite towards the elimination of military dictatorship, reported Myanmar Times.
"Now is the time to eliminate dictatorship with unity," said Saw Mutu Say Poe, chair of an armed ethnic group.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Myanmar's military launched a coup on February 1 and detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) members.
The military also announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which saw Suu Kyi's NLD party secure a resounding victory. (ANI)