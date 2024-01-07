Myanmar military withdraws from key city on Chinese border after ethnic alliance takes control
Myanmar's military government has officially acknowledged the withdrawal of its forces from a key city on the northeastern border with China, on January 6. The city, Laukkaing, fell to an alliance of ethnic armed groups after months of conflict, marking a significant defeat for the military government. The fall of Laukkaing, the capital of the Kokang Self-Administered Zone, is part of a series of setbacks for the military since the ethnic alliance initiated an offensive on October 27, according to a report by the Associated Press.