Myanmar's military government has officially acknowledged the withdrawal of its forces from a key city on the northeastern border with China, on January 6. The city, Laukkaing, fell to an alliance of ethnic armed groups after months of conflict, marking a significant defeat for the military government. The fall of Laukkaing, the capital of the Kokang Self-Administered Zone, is part of a series of setbacks for the military since the ethnic alliance initiated an offensive on October 27, according to a report by the Associated Press. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The alliance, known as the ‘Three Brotherhood Alliance’, consists of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army. The MNDAA represents the Kokang minority, who are ethnic Chinese, the report added.

Myanmar government spokesperson Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun stated that the military and local commanders relinquished control of Laukkaing, considering various aspects, including the safety of soldiers' family members. The spokesperson highlighted the military's consideration of Myanmar's relationship with China, which is just across the border from Laukkaing.

The Three Brotherhood Alliance declared the entire Kokang region as a "Military Council-free area," claiming that over 2,300 military personnel, including six brigadier generals, and their family members, had surrendered on January 5, as per the report. Video clips on social media showed their transportation to safety, with many reportedly taken to Lashio, the capital of Shan's northern region, under an agreement with the MNDAA for repatriation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The alliance's offensive, framed as a struggle against military rule and organized crime, targeted cyber scam operations in Laukkaing that had victimized Chinese nationals. China has publicly supported efforts to eliminate these operations. While it remains unclear if the alliance will extend its offensive beyond Shan state, it has vowed to continue fighting against military rule.

(With Inputs from Associated Press)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!