In the wake of widespread anti-coup protests and the subsequent violence, the Joe Biden administration has decided to offer temporary protected status to people from Myanmar living in the US.

"Due to the military coup and security forces' brutal violence against civilians, the people of Burma (Myanmar) are suffering a complex and deteriorating humanitarian crisis in many parts of the country," Department of Homeland Secretary (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

"After a thorough review of this dire situation, I have designated Burma for Temporary Protected Status so that Burmese nationals and habitual residents may remain temporarily in the United States," he added.

The status would be given for a period of 18 months. The government estimates about 1,600 people may be eligible to apply.

According to the statement by the US administration, Mayorkas took the decision after consultation with interagency partners and "consideration of the continuing violence, arbitrary detention and use of lethal violence against peaceful protesters".

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is offered to those who have left amid unrest or disasters in their country. DHS cited "continuing violence, pervasive arbitrary detentions, the use of lethal violence against peaceful protesters, and intimidation of the people of Burma" as factors in extending the status to people of Myanmar who arrived in the US by March 11.

The decision to provide a safe haven for people from Myanmar in the US follows growing international alarm at increasing and deadly violence in the country following the military coup that took place on 1 February.

Sanctions on Myanmar

The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on nearly a dozen officials it associates with the coup and three entities associated with the military.

After the death of many protesters, the US has included the Myanmar Defense Ministry, Home Affairs Ministry, and the conglomerate companies MEC (Myanmar Economic Corporation) and MEHL (Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company) in its trade blacklist.

The military toppled the Southeast Asian nation's elected government on 1 February and launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including the state counsellor, de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and the figurehead president.

Violence against protesters has so far left over 60 people dead and more than 1,800 people arrested.

