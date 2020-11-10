Myanmar polls: Suu Kyi's party claims to have won majority

“The international community must unequivocally condemn the disenfranchisement of Rohingya and other ethnic nationalities or risk paving the path for future violations." Suu Kyi, 75, has retained the mass appeal built up during her decades of democratic activism while Myanmar was under military rule. Her administration's record has been mixed at best, with little economic growth and no end to armed strife with ethnic minorities seeking greater autonomy. Outside of Myanmar, her reputation has been damaged by her failure to defend the rights of the Muslim Rohingya minority, who were targeted in a brutal counterinsurgency campaign by Myanmar's security forces that sent 740,000 fleeing to neighboring Bangladesh. But the issue was of little concern to most voters in Myanmar, where the Buddhist majority holds deep-seated prejudice against the Rohingya, many of whom are denied citizenship and civil rights, including the right to vote.