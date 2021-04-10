Subscribe
Home >News >World >Myanmar security forces kill over 80 anti-coup protesters in Bago

Premium
Protesters holding flags march in a demonstration against the military coup in Launglone township in Myanmar's Dawei district.
1 min read . 07:16 PM IST Reuters

Troops used rifle grenades to break up a protest in the town, witnesses and domestic media said

Myanmar security forces killed over 80 anti-coup protesters in Bago town on Thursday night and Friday, near the main city of Yangon, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group and a domestic news outlet said.

Troops used rifle grenades to break up a protest in the town, witnesses and domestic media said. AAPP and the Myanmar Now news portal said 82 people were killed.

