Myanmar security forces kill over 80 anti-coup protesters in Bago

Troops used rifle grenades to break up a protest in the town, witnesses and domestic media said

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Myanmar security forces killed over 80 anti-coup protesters in Bago town on Thursday night and Friday, near the main city of Yangon, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group and a domestic news outlet said.

Myanmar security forces killed over 80 anti-coup protesters in Bago town on Thursday night and Friday, near the main city of Yangon, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group and a domestic news outlet said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}