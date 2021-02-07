Myanmar sees biggest protest in years as anti-coup voice grows

Myanmar saw its biggest protests over a decade on Sunday as tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in several cities calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

In Yangon, nearly 100,000 demonstrators gathered in an area of the city’s downtown known as the staging grounds for prior pro-democracy protests. The showing at Sule Pagoda, which has remained peaceful so far, marks the biggest protest there since the monk-led, anti-junta demonstrations in 2007 as part of the Saffron Revolution.

Footage of the demonstrations flooded social media as internet access was restored in the afternoon after the military-run government previously throttled access. Earlier in the day, around 2,000 demonstrators gathered close to Yangon University chanting “Long live Mother Suu" and “Down with military dictatorship," according to the Associated Press.

Myanmar’s military-run government has launched a crackdown to stifle dissent and curb communication, ordering telecom providers to block Twitter and Instagram. Suu Kyi, who has been held along with other senior leaders of her civilian government since last week, has called on supporters to resist the generals after being unseated in the Feb. 1 coup.

One of two wholly foreign-owned telecommunications firms, Telenor Myanmar announced Sunday afternoon that services had been restored in Myanmar.

The military seized power after claiming, without showing evidence, that Suu Kyi’s landslide victory in a November election was tainted with fraud. It pledged to hold a new election in the Southeast Asian nation after a yearlong state of emergency.

As fresh protests broke out, London-based internet monitor NetBlocks reported that Myanmar “remains in the midst of a nation-scale internet blackout with national connectivity flatlining at just 14% of ordinary levels."

On Sunday, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar called on the agency’s Human Rights Council to convene a special session on the “unfolding crisis" in the country.

In a post on Twitter, Tom Andrews, who is also a senior fellow at Yale Law School, urged the UN to hold the meeting on Myanmar immediately and called on nations to “exert maximum pressure on the military dictators who have seized power, including through the imposition of targeted sanctions."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed China on Friday to “join the international community in condemning the military coup," while China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi reiterated the global community should create a favorable environment to solve the problem.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

