Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi pardoned, now under house arrest

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi pardoned, now under house arrest1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 02:31 PM IST
- She was arrested two years ago in a daytime coup, following which a military junta took over the reins of Myanmar.
Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been pardoned in five criminal cases in a junta amnesty and was moved from jail to house arrest, WION quoted state media reports on 1 August.
As per a junta spokesperson, the popular Myanmar ousted leader's sentence has been reduced by six years in total.
She was arrested two years ago in a daytime coup, following which a military junta took over the reins of Myanmar.
"Chairman of State Administration Council pardons Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced by the relevant courts," WION quoted the state broadcast as saying.
Syu Kyi still faces legal troubles in 14 cases as only five have been pardoned. Despite the clemency, Kyi will not be freed from house arrest, reported AFP.
"She couldn't be freed completely although some sentences against her were pardoned. She still has to face 14 cases. Only five cases out of 19 were pardoned," AFP quoted a source as saying.
On 3 August, a junta clemency will take place, which is part of a religious ceremony. On this day, the military will open a new giant sitting Buddha statue, as a symbol of devotion. Apart from Kyi, over 7,000 prisoners have been granted amnesty as well.
As per details, Kyi was lodged in a prison in the capital city of Naypyitaw and had been sentenced to 33 years in prison with the army brought a range of charges against her. Though experts say most of the charges were brought to keep Kyi away from garnering public support.
Kyi's party won a second five-year mandate in the 2020 elections before the military came calling.
Since the coup, over 3,700 people have been killed in the military's crackdown, noted a local monitoring group, while over 23,000 have been arrested during the same period.
With agency inputs.
