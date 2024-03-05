‘MyBodyMyChoice’, France becomes first country to make abortion a constitutional right
France enshrines the right to abortion in its constitution with a historic move heavily criticized by anti-abortion groups, supported by 780 votes against 72 in a joint vote. The law guarantees women the freedom to have recourse to abortion.
