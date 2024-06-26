Mysterious deaths reported in Pakistan: Karachi on high alert as unrecognised dead bodies discovered from various parts

Majority of those found dead in Karachi were drug addicts who succumbed to the extreme heat while under the influence of drugs, said an NGO

Livemint
First Published04:20 PM IST
Representative image for Karachi city
Representative image for Karachi city (AP)

Karachi city is grappling with a mysterious and concerning trend as the number of unidentified bodies found in various areas of the metropolis has now reached 22, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

None of the 22 bodies have been identified, despite the efforts of Pakistan's non-profit welfare organization's volunteers.

Five new bodies were discovered on Tuesday, adding to the growing list of unexplained deaths.

Chhipa Welfare Association's spokesperson, in a statement, said its volunteers found five more bodies in different areas of Karachi. "Three of them were seemingly drug addicts, however, not a single body was identified so far."

According to Geo News, Chhipa runs a network of ambulances in the city and has confirmed that the number of unidentified bodies has reached 22.

Nearly two dozen of the 22 bodies still remain unclaimed as no relatives of the deceased persons came to receive them.

What is causing these deaths?

The deaths in Karachi have been attributed to an ongoing heatwave in the port city. Several citizens of the city have been affected from the heatwaves, with many of them were admitted to hospitals due to a heatstroke.

Another issue that the city is believed to be grappling with is that of drugs.

An official from the Edhi Foundation in Karachi, Azeem Khan, informed The News that the majority of those found dead in Karachi were drug addicts who succumbed to the extreme heat while under the influence of drugs.

A senior citizen was also brutally assaulted by a group of drug users after confronting them about openly using drugs outside his residence, ARY News reported.

The incident underscores the escalating problem of drug abuse in Pakistan, especially the growing prevalence of 'Ice', or crystal methamphetamine, in recent times.

The ease of access to ice, as well as its relatively low cost compared to other drugs, has contributed to its popularity among young Pakistanis.

