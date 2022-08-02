Mysterious giant sinkhole found in Chile. See pics here1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 08:46 AM IST
Chilean authorities said they haven't detected any material down in the sinkhole but have seen the presence of a lot of water
Chilean authorities said they haven't detected any material down in the sinkhole but have seen the presence of a lot of water
Listen to this article
Chilean authorities started investigating on Monday a mysterious sinkhole about 25 meters (82 feet) in diameter that appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country.