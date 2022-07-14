Mystery child hepatitis outbreak passes 1,000 recorded cases, says WHO

"As of 8 July 2022, 35 countries in five WHO Regions have reported 1010 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown aetiology in children, which fulfill the WHO case definition, including 22 deaths. Since the previous Disease Outbreak News published on 24 June 2022, 90 new probable cases and four additional deaths have been reported to WHO. Additionally, two new countries, Luxembourg and Costa Rica, have reported probable cases," according to a new update on Wednesday from the World Health Organization.

