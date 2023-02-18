Home / News / World /  N. Korea ballistic missile appears to have landed in Japan's EEZ: PM
North Korea's ballistic missile appears to have landed in Japan's EEZ, said PM on Saturday.

Sourth Korea's National Security Council also held a meeting over North Korea's missile, said Sourth Korea Presidential Office, reported Reuters.

Informing about the landing of North Korea Missile in Japan's EEZ, Japan Defence Ministry said, “ North Korea Missile flew about 66 minutes and landed at around 9:27 GMT."

(This is a developing story, more details are being updated)

