N. Korea ballistic missile appears to have landed in Japan's EEZ: PM

N. Korea ballistic missile appears to have landed in Japan's EEZ: PM1 min read . 03:48 PM IST
North Korea ballistic missile landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, said Prime Minister
North Korea's ballistic missile appears to have landed in Japan's EEZ, said PM on Saturday.
Sourth Korea's National Security Council also held a meeting over North Korea's missile, said Sourth Korea Presidential Office, reported Reuters.
Informing about the landing of North Korea Missile in Japan's EEZ, Japan Defence Ministry said, “ North Korea Missile flew about 66 minutes and landed at around 9:27 GMT."
(This is a developing story, more details are being updated)
