N. Korea: Recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills, overseen by Kim Jong Un

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday, officials in Seoul and Tokyo said, making it the seventh such launch since 25 September.
North Korea's recent missile tests were designed to simulate showering the South with tactical nuclear weapons as a warning after large-scale navy drills by South Korean and US forces, state news agency KCNA said on Monday.
"Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of its Central Military Commission, guided the military drills on the spot," it added.
KCNA said that "tactical nuclear operations units" had conducted seven launching drills that had allowed North Korea's nuclear forces to display their "militant effectiveness and actual war capabilities", KCNA added.
Kim has long wanted to develop tactical nukes -- smaller, lighter weapons designed for battlefield use -- and made it a top priority at a key party congress in January 2021.
The country revised its nuclear laws last month, envisaging a wide array of scenarios in which it could use its nukes, with Kim declaring North Korea an "irreversible" nuclear power -- effectively ending the possibility of denuclearisation talks.
Since then, Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have ramped up combined naval exercises, including deploying the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan to the area twice, infuriating Pyongyang, which sees the joint drills as rehearsals for invasion.
In response, North Korea "decided to organise military drills under the simulation of an actual war", the official KCNA reported.
The report shed light on Kim’s activities during an unusual monthlong absence from state media, which prompted speculation about health and whereabouts. The publication came on a day that North Korea celebrates the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, an event that is often marked with displays of military might.
North Korea also said it had carried out "a large-scale combined air-attack drill", also overseen by Kim, in which it said "more than 150 fighter planes of different missions took off simultaneously for the first time in history".
Seoul's military said it had scrambled 30 fighter jets Thursday after 12 North Korean warplanes staged a rare "formation flight north of the inter-Korean air boundary [and] conducted air-to-surface firing drills".
"Kim probably wants to tell the US and South Korea that any demonstrations of alliance solidarity and readiness will be in vain," Rand corporation analyst Soo Kim told AFP.
"We probably won't see North Korea backing down anytime soon, and from all appearances, it appears the allies may not fold easily this time, either."
