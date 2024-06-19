N Korea’s Kim ’expresses full support and solidarity’ for Russia’s special military op in Ukraine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Wednesday that his country fully supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine, during a high-profile state visit by Moscow's President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang.

"North Korea expresses full support and solidarity to the Russian government, army and people in carrying out a special military operation in Ukraine to protect sovereignty, security interests, as well as territorial integrity," Kim said.

Also Read | How Putin and Kim stand to gain from a rare visit that’s troubling the West

Putin has thanked Kim for North Korea’s support for his war in Ukraine, part of what he said was a “fight against the imperialist hegemonistic policies of the US and its satellites against the Russian Federation.”

He called the agreement a “new fundamental document (that) will form the basis of our ties for the long term," hailing ties that he traced back to the Soviet army fighting the Japanese military on the Korean Peninsula in the closing moments of World War II, and Moscow’s support for Pyongyang during the Korean War.

Also Read | Russia’s Vladimir Putin arrives in North Korea for first visit in 24 years

The new treaty signed between North Korea and Russia provides for "mutual assistance" in case either country faces aggression, Putin said following talks in Pyongyang.

"The comprehensive partnership treaty signed today provides, among other things, for mutual assistance in case of aggression against one of the parties to this treaty," Putin was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Notably, North Korea is under heavy UN Security Council sanctions over its weapons program, while Russia also faces sanctions by the United States and its Western partners over its aggression in Ukraine.

Also Read | Drones in Ukraine get smarter to dodge Russia’s jamming signals

Putin's visit to North Korea Putin’s visit comes amid growing concerns over an arms arrangement in which North Korea provides Russia with badly needed munitions for Moscow’s war in Ukraine in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers that could enhance the threat posed by Kim’s nuclear weapons and missile program.

Before the talks, Kim welcomed Putin with a lavish ceremony in the city’s main square, where he introduced key members of the North Korean leadership including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui; top aide and ruling party secretary Jo Yong Won; and the leader's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Also Read | India distances itself from Swiss summit on Ukraine-Russia war