N Korea’s Kim ’expresses full support and solidarity’ for Russia’s special military op in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has thanked Kim Jong Un for North Korea’s support for his war in Ukraine, part of what he said was a 'fight against the imperialist hegemonistic policies of the US and its satellites against the Russian Federation.'

Updated02:35 PM IST
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting in Pyongyang. Putin enjoyed a red-carpet welcome, a military ceremony and an embrace from North Korea's Kim Jong Un during a state visit to Pyongyang where they both pledged to forge closer ties.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting in Pyongyang. Putin enjoyed a red-carpet welcome, a military ceremony and an embrace from North Korea’s Kim Jong Un during a state visit to Pyongyang where they both pledged to forge closer ties. (AFP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Wednesday that his country fully supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine, during a high-profile state visit by Moscow's President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang.

"North Korea expresses full support and solidarity to the Russian government, army and people in carrying out a special military operation in Ukraine to protect sovereignty, security interests, as well as territorial integrity," Kim said.

Putin has thanked Kim for North Korea’s support for his war in Ukraine, part of what he said was a “fight against the imperialist hegemonistic policies of the US and its satellites against the Russian Federation.”

He called the agreement a “new fundamental document (that) will form the basis of our ties for the long term," hailing ties that he traced back to the Soviet army fighting the Japanese military on the Korean Peninsula in the closing moments of World War II, and Moscow’s support for Pyongyang during the Korean War.

The new treaty signed between North Korea and Russia provides for "mutual assistance" in case either country faces aggression, Putin said following talks in Pyongyang.

"The comprehensive partnership treaty signed today provides, among other things, for mutual assistance in case of aggression against one of the parties to this treaty," Putin was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Notably, North Korea is under heavy UN Security Council sanctions over its weapons program, while Russia also faces sanctions by the United States and its Western partners over its aggression in Ukraine.

Putin's visit to North Korea

Putin’s visit comes amid growing concerns over an arms arrangement in which North Korea provides Russia with badly needed munitions for Moscow’s war in Ukraine in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers that could enhance the threat posed by Kim’s nuclear weapons and missile program.

Before the talks, Kim welcomed Putin with a lavish ceremony in the city’s main square, where he introduced key members of the North Korean leadership including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui; top aide and ruling party secretary Jo Yong Won; and the leader's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Huge crowds lined up on the streets to greet Putin’s motorcade, chanting “Welcome Putin” and waving flowers and North Korean and Russian flags.

