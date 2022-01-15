N95 masks provide ‘best-level of protection’, cloth masks ‘least’: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency of the US has expressed concerns regarding the popularity of cloth masks over N95 masks as the Covid-19 cases spiral up. However, the CDC has not explicitly explained the difference between a regular cloth mask and protective N95 respirators. And, therefore, the experts have urged CDC to recommend the N95 mask as the highly transmissive Omicron variant of coronavirus has become the dominant strain.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}