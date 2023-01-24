Home / News / World /  ‘Naatu Naatu’ enters Oscars: Listen to the tracks it's competing with
Back

The humming 'Naatu Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has officially entered the Oscars race in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Earlier, 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Golden Globes for the category 'Best original Song'. It has also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category. However, if 'the song wins the Oscars, it will be the most memorable, remarkable, golden moment for the Indian film industry.

Here's a look at the songs, 'Naatu Naatu' is competing with:

Applause from ‘Tell it like a woman’

Music and lyrics: Diane Warren

Hold my hand from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Music and lyrics: Lady Gaga and Bloodpop

Lift Me Up from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Music: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson

Lyrics: Tems and Ryan Coogler

This is a Life from ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Music: Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski

Lyrics: Ryan Lott and David Byrne

×
