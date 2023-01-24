‘Naatu Naatu’ enters Oscars: Listen to the tracks it's competing with1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:37 PM IST
- Earlier, 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Golden Globes for the category Best original Song
- It has also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category
The humming 'Naatu Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has officially entered the Oscars race in the 'Best Original Song' category.
