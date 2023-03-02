In a significant milestone, people in Nagaland have elected two women candidates after 60 years since it attained statehood. Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu, both from the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, made history by becoming the first women candidates to be elected in the state assembly election. Kruse won from Western Angami AC and Jakhalu clinched Dimapur-III constituencies.

Who is Hekani Jakhalu?

Hekani Jakhalu, a Delhi University graduate and US-educated lawyer turned social entrepreneur, has won the Dimapur-III seat as part of BJP's ally NDPP. Her manifesto focuses on youth development, women's empowerment, minority rights, and creating a model constituency.

Jakhalu has received the Nari Shakti Puraskar award for her commitment to promoting gender equality. She founded YouthNet, an organization dedicated to empowering young people in the area.

Who is Salhoutuonuo Kruse?

Salhoutuonuo Kruse, also a NDPP candidate, is a local hotel owner. She has contested against Keneizhakho Nakhro, an Independent.

For the last few weeks, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio had widely campaigned for Kruse.

While women have contested elections in Nagaland, they have seldom been voted into power. In 1977, Rano M Shaiza was the only woman elected to the Lok Sabha, and it was not until 2022 that S Phangnon Konyak became the first woman to secure a seat in the Upper House.

This year, the four women candidates who contested elections are Jakhalu, Kruse, Rosy Thomson of the Congress and Kahuli Sema of the BJP.

NDPP-BJP alliance won five seats

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance won five seats and was leading in 34 seats in the Nagaland assembly election, the Election Commission of India said.

The Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi while BJP candidate P Bashangmongba Chang won the Tuensang Sadar-I seat and NDPP nominee S Keoshu Yimchunger won Shamator Chessore Assembly constituency in Nagaland, EC said.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) which contested the Nagaland Assembly election for the first time won two seats - Tuensang Sadar II seat and Noksen constituency.

Counting of votes for the 59 Nagaland Assembly seats started at 8 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs.