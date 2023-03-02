Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse become 1st women MLAs from Nagaland. All you need to know
Kruse won from Western Angami AC and Jakhalu clinched Dimapur-III constituencies.
In a significant milestone, people in Nagaland have elected two women candidates after 60 years since it attained statehood. Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu, both from the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, made history by becoming the first women candidates to be elected in the state assembly election. Kruse won from Western Angami AC and Jakhalu clinched Dimapur-III constituencies.
