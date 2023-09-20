Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: What is happening Azerbaijan and Armenia. 10 points you need to know4 min read 20 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST
Azerbaijan launches military action in Nagorno-Karabakh, US and Russia call for de-escalation and end to bloodshed.
Azerbaijan has launched ‘anti-terrorist activities’ in the Nagorno-Karabakh region saying it wanted to restore constitutional order and drive out what it said were Armenian troops, a move that could foreshadow a new war. US has called on Azerbaijan to halt the military action it launched into Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, while Russia has urged both the sides in the conflict to stop the bloodshed. Fear has erupted as that another full-scale conflict with Armenia could be underway, less than three years after a war that killed more than 6,000 people.
10. United Nations has called the “very concerning" and has called for an immediate end to the fighting. In a statement, UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric wrote, “The Secretary-General calls in the strongest terms for an immediate end to the fighting, de-escalation, and stricter observance of the 2020 ceasefire and principles of international humanitarian law. He remains concerned about the humanitarian situation on the ground and reiterates his call for urgent steps to facilitate full-fledged access for humanitarian actors to people in need. He calls on the parties to refocus on efforts to help build confidence and secure long-term peace in the region."
(With inputs from Reuters, Associated Press)