Nagorno-Karabakh: ‘Will end military operation if Armenian separatists ‘lay down arms’ Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Azerbaijan's President Aliyev says operation in Nagorno-Karabakh will end if Armenian separatists surrender.
Azerbaijan's operation in Nagorno-Karabakh will end if Armenian separatists ‘lay down their arms’, President Ilham Aliyev said in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a presidency statement Wednesday.
