Azerbaijan's operation in Nagorno-Karabakh will end if Armenian separatists ‘lay down their arms’, President Ilham Aliyev said in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a presidency statement Wednesday.

Aliyev told Blinken "that anti-terrorist measures will be stopped if (Karabakh forces) lay down their arms", the statement said.

