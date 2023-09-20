comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 20 2023 11:58:59
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,396 -1.64%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.5 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,565 -3.93%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 204.05 2%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 244.25 1.24%
Business News/ News / World/  Nagorno-Karabakh: ‘Will end military operation if Armenian separatists ‘lay down arms’ Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev
Back

Azerbaijan's operation in Nagorno-Karabakh will end if Armenian separatists ‘lay down their arms’, President Ilham Aliyev said in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a presidency statement Wednesday.

Also Read: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: What is happening in Azerbaijan and Armenia. 10 points you need to know

Aliyev told Blinken "that anti-terrorist measures will be stopped if (Karabakh forces) lay down their arms", the statement said.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 12:00 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App