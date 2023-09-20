Hello User
Nagorno-Karabakh: 'Will end military operation if Armenian separatists 'lay down arms' Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev

1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 12:00 PM IST AFP

Azerbaijan's President Aliyev says operation in Nagorno-Karabakh will end if Armenian separatists surrender.

Armenian lorries carrying humanitarian aid for the Nagorno-Karabakh region are stranded near an Azerbaijani checkpoint.

Azerbaijan's operation in Nagorno-Karabakh will end if Armenian separatists ‘lay down their arms’, President Ilham Aliyev said in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a presidency statement Wednesday.

Also Read: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: What is happening in Azerbaijan and Armenia. 10 points you need to know

Aliyev told Blinken "that anti-terrorist measures will be stopped if (Karabakh forces) lay down their arms", the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 12:00 PM IST
