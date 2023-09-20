Azerbaijan's operation in Nagorno-Karabakh will end if Armenian separatists ‘lay down their arms’, President Ilham Aliyev said in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a presidency statement Wednesday.
Aliyev told Blinken "that anti-terrorist measures will be stopped if (Karabakh forces) lay down their arms", the statement said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.