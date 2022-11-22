'Namaste': Here's how Elon Musk tries to silence critics amid Twitter layoffs

Facing criticism globally for handling the microblogging site, the new Twitter boss Elon Musk on 22 November requested the critics to stay on other platforms and wrapped up his message in Hindi - 'Namaste'.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms - please, I'm begging u."
Stressing the end of dialogue, the the world's richest man who took over Twitter last month, wrote another tweet with a hands emoji, saying, "Namaste".
With recent layoffs and abrupt changes in Twitter -- both at administrative and technical aspects -- the Tesla founder has been criticised recently.
Following Musk took over Twitter, the firm had massive layoffs and also suffered a wave of mass resignations. Also, Musk's ultimatum for employees to commit to a "hardcore" work environment, led Twitter to shut its office till Monday.
Apart from this, few staff even filmed a countdown to being fired with they refusing to sign on to the new "hardcore" ultimatum.
On 22 November, the new Twitter boss announced a pause on the relaunch of his $8 verification plan for Twitter. He cited mushrooming of fake accounts.
"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," he said.
The subscription-based verification plan was the most prominent moves of Musk following he took over the microblogging site. He also reinstated several banned accounts, including those of former US president Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West.
