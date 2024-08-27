Namibia has announced plans to cull hundreds of wild animals amid a severe drought across southern Africa. The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has earmarked 723 animals — including 83 elephants, 30 hippos, 100 elands, 50 impala, 100 blue wildebeest and 300 zebras — currently residing in drought-stricken national parks for the grisly project. The meat will be used to feed vulnerable communities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This will assist in managing the current grazing pressure and water availability by reducing wildlife numbers in some parks where we feel numbers exceed available grazing and water, while also providing much-needed food to vulnerable communities," Bloomberg quoted a statement from the Ministry as explaining last week.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Southern Africa is facing its worst drought in decades, with Namibia having exhausted 84% of its food reserves last month, according to the United Nations. Nearly half of Namibia's population is expected to experience high levels of food insecurity in the coming months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Namibia is currently facing severe drought conditions, straining agriculture and conservation. The semi-arid nation declared a state of emergency in May with nearly half of its 3 million people facing severe food insecurity.

The environmental ministry expects human-wildlife conflicts to increase amid such a severe drought if authorities do not intervene. One hundred and fifty-seven animals have already been hunted by professional hunters and companies contracted by the government, yielding more than 56,800 kilograms of meat.

The sparsely-populated nation will take animals from the Namib Naukluft Park, Mangetti National Park, Bwabwata National Park, Mudumu National Park and Nkasa Rupara National Park. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than 200,000 elephants are estimated to live in a conservation area spread over five southern African countries - Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Angola and Namibia - making the region home to one of the largest elephant populations worldwide. Hundreds of elephants died in Botswana and Zimbabwe last year because of drought.