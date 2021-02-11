Nancy Pelosi aims to finish Covid-19 relief by month's end

Nancy Pelosi aims to finish Covid-19 relief by month's end1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 11:02 PM IST
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she expects lawmakers to complete legislation based on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill by the end of February.
As House committees worked to cobble the sweeping bill into place, Pelosi predicted the legislation would become law before enhanced unemployment benefits expire in mid-March and said an address by Biden to a joint session of Congress would come after the measure is done.
Pelosi said the House would approve and forward to the Senate a Covid-19 bill that includes a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

