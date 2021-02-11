Subscribe
Nancy Pelosi aims to finish Covid-19 relief by month's end
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi aims to finish Covid-19 relief by month's end

1 min read . 11:02 PM IST Reuters

Pelosi said the House would approve and forward to the Senate a Covid-19 bill that includes a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she expects lawmakers to complete legislation based on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill by the end of February.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she expects lawmakers to complete legislation based on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill by the end of February.

As House committees worked to cobble the sweeping bill into place, Pelosi predicted the legislation would become law before enhanced unemployment benefits expire in mid-March and said an address by Biden to a joint session of Congress would come after the measure is done.

Pelosi said the House would approve and forward to the Senate a Covid-19 bill that includes a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

