Nancy Pelosi aims to finish Covid-19 relief by month's end

Nancy Pelosi aims to finish Covid-19 relief by month's end1 min read . 11:02 PM IST
Pelosi said the House would approve and forward to the Senate a Covid-19 bill that includes a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pelosi said the House would approve and forward to the Senate a Covid-19 bill that includes a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she expects lawmakers to complete legislation based on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill by the end of February.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she expects lawmakers to complete legislation based on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill by the end of February.
Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy
Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy
As House committees worked to cobble the sweeping bill into place, Pelosi predicted the legislation would become law before enhanced unemployment benefits expire in mid-March and said an address by Biden to a joint session of Congress would come after the measure is done.
Pelosi said the House would approve and forward to the Senate a Covid-19 bill that includes a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.