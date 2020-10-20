Nancy Pelosi says stimulus Bill being drafted while some issues remain

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that a bill for a compromise stimulus package is being written as she awaits a key phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Tuesday.

Pelosi said in a Bloomberg Television interview that areas where more work is required to get a compromise include assistance to state and local authorities and providing income assistance to working families.

But the Trump administration has now agreed to a strategy designed to “crush the virus," she said. And the two sides are “in range" on health care provisions in a stimulus bill that go beyond testing and tracing the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

Stocks hit their highs of the session Tuesday after Pelosi’s remarks, with the S&P 500 Index up 1% as of 12:44 p.m.

“It might not be finished by Election Day," Pelosi said, adding that she’d like to speed ahead in an effort to help people before rent payments are due on Nov. 1. She said she’s telling her colleagues not to worry about any “collateral benefit" that could accrue to President Donald Trump if a deal is sealed before Nov. 3.

Appropriations committee staff members are working on compromise language, Pelosi said, and they’ve hit a “bump in the road," as legislation is always “tough," she said. A bill would need to be written by the end of this week to get it to the president next week.

But “mixed messages" between Trump and Senate Republicans — who have opposed a package of $1.8 trillion or more — could pose a hurdle, Pelosi said.





