Nancy Pelosi, White House officials point fingers as stimulus negotiations stall

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House officials on Friday both put the onus on each other to re-energize flagging stimulus talks as prospects for action on virus relief legislation before the election are fading fast.

Pelosi said the burden is on President Donald Trump to push forward on stimulus negotiations and get reluctant Republicans to go along with any eventual deal reached with the White House on a nearly $2 trillion aid package.

“We could do that before the election, if the president wants to," Pelosi said Friday in an interview on MSNBC.

White House officials expressed optimism on reaching a deal but blamed Pelosi for holding up an agreement by not compromising on Democrats’ priorities.

“She’s making it harder by not budging even one inch," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Talks between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been at a standstill over the past day and a half. Pelosi has reported progress on a virus testing, tracing and vaccination strategy -- a key piece of the bill -- but the same sticking points on state and local aid that have bedeviled the talks remain with a week and a half to go before the nation votes.

With the pace of talks dragging, resistance from Senate Republicans is building and Trump’s ability to twist arms into supporting a deal appears to be waning. Now some House Democrats are telling Pelosi that they don’t want to vote on legislation before the election if the Senate won’t do so, according to a party official.

Talks Slowed

Pelosi said in an interview at the Capitol Friday that she and Mnuchin are waiting for congressional committees to report back on lower-level talks before having another call. Aides to the relevant committees say that there is little they can do until they get clearer guidance from Pelosi and Mnuchin however.

“The ball’s not moving much right now," White House economic director Larry Kudlow said on Bloomberg Television. “The clock is ticking."

Pelosi has said that the House still has time to vote on a stimulus bill before the election if the administration making further compromises. But the Senate may not have time to act.

Putting off votes on a stimulus package until after the election raises the risk that the Trump administration will be less inclined or able to push a package through the GOP Senate. That likely would be amplified if Trump loses to Democrat Joe Biden and Republicans lose their Senate majority -- leaving action on stimulus for the pandemic-stricken U.S. economy until late January at the earliest.

McEnany insisted that Trump would be able to persuade Senate Republicans to back a compromise deal, even though GOP leaders in the chamber have said there isn’t support for a stimulus package of the size being talked about in the negotiations.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby of Alabama said Thursday that he’s among Republicans in the chamber who have been frustrated by the lack of details they’ve gotten from Mnuchin about the talks.

“A lot of the top line he is talking about is big -- but we haven’t seen anything," Shelby said, expressing doubt that a stimulus could be finished before the election. “I think it’s about two minutes to midnight, and we’re not going to pass anything until we see the particulars."

He said that while a pre-election vote is possible, it’s “probably not going to happen."





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

