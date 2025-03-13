Earthquake today: A 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the Italian city, Naples, at 1:25 am (local time) on Thursday, March 13, sending terrified tourists running into the streets.

Locals reported hearing a 'huge roar' moments before the tremors were felt, causing homes to collapse in minutes. The earthquake in Naples is the strongest quake to hit the city in 40 years, reported The Mirror.

The tremor was followed by at least two weaker aftershocks, stated Italian media reports.

Reportedly, Pozzuoli - a small district of Naples near the coast, is believed to be the epicentre of the earthquake.

Power supply disrupted; residents climbing out of windows After the earthquake sent rubble tumbling and buildings shaking, many people in the area were forced to spend the night on the streets. Some residents were also trapped underneath the rubble.

The earthquake lasted for approximately 20 seconds, disrupting power supply across Naples.

Firefighters rescued a woman from a house in Pozzuoli after she was trapped under a collapsed ceiling. Meanwhile, in Bagnoli, rescue teams worked swiftly to free residents trapped in their homes.

Recent photos of the Naples earthquake show locals climbing out of their windows to save themselves, mentions a report by ANSA. Other photos which emerged later, also showed one damaged house and a car with a smashed windscreen.

Tremors felt in Naples' neighbouring regions Italian media reported that the tremors of Thursday's earthquake were also felt in several areas of Naples' neighbouring region, Campania.

A rescue coordination centre has been set up to assess the damage.

According to Corriere Della Sera, an Italian media outlet, schools in Pozzuoli and two nearby neighbourhoods were closed on Thursday to inspect the stability of buildings.