Narendra Modi discuss Covid-19 pandemic with presidents of South Korea, Uganda

NEW DELHI : Keeping up with his engagement of world leaders at the time when the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated the world economy and has kept the death toll rising, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the presidents of South Korea and Uganda.

In his conversation with Moon, Modi “expressed appreciation to the ROK (Republic of Korea) government for facilitating supplies and transport of medical equipment being sourced by Indian companies," a statement from Modi’s office said. India has been scouring the global markets for personal protection equipment and test kits as infections in the country rise. On Thursday, the number of infections had crossed the 5,700 mark with 169 deaths.

Modi also appreciated South Korea’s efforts to deploy technology while responding to the challenges posed by Covid-19, it said, adding that the two leaders agreed that their experts would continue to consult each other as they research solutions for the pandemic.

In his call with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Modi in a Twitter post said he had spoken “about the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. India will support, in every way it can, Uganda’s efforts to control the spread of the virus."

Meanwhile, Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov also discussed the implications of the spread of the Covid-19. Both appreciated “the close bilateral cooperation in ensuring the welfare of each other’s citizens in their respective countries," a person familiar with the development said. There are about 15,000 Indian students in Russia and about 5,000 Russian tourists in India.

“Both sides decided to be in touch for monitoring and facilitating the emergent needs of medicines and equipment on both sides," the person added.