OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping meeting soon? China refuses to comment
Listen to this article

China on September 9 refused to comment on a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan next week. But, it has said the disengagement troops in the Gogra-Hotsprings area of eastern Ladakh will send a "positive signal" to improve the strained bilateral ties.

Also Read: China smartphone market in deep trouble, records sharp decline in demand

As India and China stated on September 8 that their forces would be leaving Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings region of eastern Ladakh, speculation is rampant about the meeting between Modi and Xi.

When asked if India and China are in contact with a potential Modi-Xi meeting outside of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which will take place in Samarkand from September 15 to 16, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "I have no information to offer at this moment."

Eight nations make up the SCO, which has its headquarters in Beijing: China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan.

Also Read: Covid Zero strategy: China shuts down city of 61 lakh

India and China are significant SCO participants. Both agree that Uzbekistan should serve as the summit's rotating chair in 2022. "We hope for the greater development of the organisation," she said.

Mao commented on the disengagement announcement by both sides, saying the agreement was the result of numerous rounds of talks between both military and diplomatic levels and is conducive to peace along border areas. 

On September 9, the Chinese military confirmed that the troops of China and India have begun the process of disengaging from the Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area of eastern Ladakh in a "coordinated and planned way."

India has constantly argued that the stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is necessary for the growth of bilateral relations in general. The standoff at the eastern Ladakh border started on May 5, 2020, after a bloody altercation in the Pangong lake regions.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment
RELATED STORIES
REUTERS Premium
wsj

Tesla deliveries from China factory jump, but BYD races ahead in country

4 min read . 08 Sep 2022
China has financed projects in a number of developing countries, including a planned Colombo Port City in Sri Lanka. (Photo: Reuters) Premium
wsj

China’s lending strategy in emerging markets risks prolonging borrowers’ pain

6 min read . 08 Sep 2022
China has a firm grip on EV power pack supply chains  (Photo: Reuters)
Mint Curator

China’s EV battery domination looks set to strengthen further

4 min read . 06 Sep 2022

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout