Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping meeting soon? China refuses to comment2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 06:39 PM IST
China has said that the disengagement of troops in Ladakh is a 'positive signal'.
China on September 9 refused to comment on a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan next week. But, it has said the disengagement troops in the Gogra-Hotsprings area of eastern Ladakh will send a "positive signal" to improve the strained bilateral ties.