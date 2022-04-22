‘Narrow-minded politics..’: What US said on Ilhan Omar's PoK visit

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India had on Thursday condemned Omar's visit to PoK as violative of India's territorial integrity and sovereignty and that it reflected her ‘narrow-minded’ politics
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Following India's condemnation to US lawmaker Ilhan Omar's meeting with recently ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and her "unofficial, personal" visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), the United States has notified that her actions do not represent the United States government in any way, according to news agency ANI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Following India's condemnation to US lawmaker Ilhan Omar's meeting with recently ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and her "unofficial, personal" visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), the United States has notified that her actions do not represent the United States government in any way, according to news agency ANI report.
India had on Thursday condemned Omar's visit to PoK as violative of India's territorial integrity and sovereignty and that it reflected her "narrow-minded" politics. The Democratic Congresswoman is on a four-day visit to Pakistan that began on April 20. On Wednesday, she met Imran Khan as well as visited a part of PoK.
India had on Thursday condemned Omar's visit to PoK as violative of India's territorial integrity and sovereignty and that it reflected her "narrow-minded" politics. The Democratic Congresswoman is on a four-day visit to Pakistan that began on April 20. On Wednesday, she met Imran Khan as well as visited a part of PoK.
Derek Chollet, counselor to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "It's an unofficial personal visit and it does not represent any policy change on behalf of the United States government."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Derek Chollet, counselor to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "It's an unofficial personal visit and it does not represent any policy change on behalf of the United States government."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Omar, a Somali American who belongs to President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, had after her visit to PoK said Kashmir should get more attention from the United States, which elicited stern condemnation from India.
Omar, a Somali American who belongs to President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, had after her visit to PoK said Kashmir should get more attention from the United States, which elicited stern condemnation from India.
"I don't believe that it (Kashmir) is being talked about to the extent it needs to in Congress but also with the administration," Omar told reporters after visiting PoK. Condemning her visit to PoK, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reporters in New Delhi at a media briefing, "Let me just say that if such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that's her business."
"I don't believe that it (Kashmir) is being talked about to the extent it needs to in Congress but also with the administration," Omar told reporters after visiting PoK. Condemning her visit to PoK, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reporters in New Delhi at a media briefing, "Let me just say that if such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that's her business."
"But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty... makes this ours and we think the visit is condemnable," Bagchi said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty... makes this ours and we think the visit is condemnable," Bagchi said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Islamabad visit by Omar, who represents Minnesota in the US House of Representatives, is the first by an American legislator since the new Pakistan government took office. Her meeting with Imran Khan at his residence at Bani Gala has been criticised since the ouster Pakistan premier had accused Washington of conspiracy to dislodge his government.
The Islamabad visit by Omar, who represents Minnesota in the US House of Representatives, is the first by an American legislator since the new Pakistan government took office. Her meeting with Imran Khan at his residence at Bani Gala has been criticised since the ouster Pakistan premier had accused Washington of conspiracy to dislodge his government.
When asked what the US made of the Omar-Khan meeting, in particular, Chollet said, "Congresswoman's visit was a personal visit. It was not something that the State Department helped to organize so I don't have much to comment on it. Because it was a visit made in her personal capacity."
When asked what the US made of the Omar-Khan meeting, in particular, Chollet said, "Congresswoman's visit was a personal visit. It was not something that the State Department helped to organize so I don't have much to comment on it. Because it was a visit made in her personal capacity."