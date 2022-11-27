NASA and ESA's Hubble telescope pictures pair of merging galaxies

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on 27 November released a picture of a pair of merging galaxies, that shows two galaxies distorted by gravity and coiled into an enormous ring and leaves their cores settled side by side.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on 27 November released a picture of a pair of merging galaxies, that shows two galaxies distorted by gravity and coiled into an enormous ring and leaves their cores settled side by side.
A project in collaboration with the US space agency and European Space agency (ESA), the Hubble Telescope, has captured the spectacular view, reported Hindustan Times.
A project in collaboration with the US space agency and European Space agency (ESA), the Hubble Telescope, has captured the spectacular view, reported Hindustan Times.
According to details, the galaxy merger, known as Arp-Madore 417-391, is based 671 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus in the southern celestial hemisphere.
According to details, the galaxy merger, known as Arp-Madore 417-391, is based 671 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus in the southern celestial hemisphere.
Elaborating more, the European Space Agency (ESA) said the Arp-Madore catalog is a batch of unusually distinct galaxies spread throughout the southern sky and consists of a set of elegantly interacting galaxies along with astonishing colliding galaxies.
Elaborating more, the European Space Agency (ESA) said the Arp-Madore catalog is a batch of unusually distinct galaxies spread throughout the southern sky and consists of a set of elegantly interacting galaxies along with astonishing colliding galaxies.
To probe galaxies and galaxy clusters in the ancient universe, Hubble used its Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS). “Hubble’s ACS has been contributing to scientific discovery for 20 years, and throughout its lifetime it has been involved in everything from mapping the distribution of dark matter to studying the evolution of galaxy clusters," the ESA said.
To probe galaxies and galaxy clusters in the ancient universe, Hubble used its Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS). “Hubble’s ACS has been contributing to scientific discovery for 20 years, and throughout its lifetime it has been involved in everything from mapping the distribution of dark matter to studying the evolution of galaxy clusters," the ESA said.
Earlier in October, Hubble captured one another similar image where two interacting galaxies forming the pair known as Arp-Madore 608-333 looked like they were floating side by side.
Earlier in October, Hubble captured one another similar image where two interacting galaxies forming the pair known as Arp-Madore 608-333 looked like they were floating side by side.
In that image, the two galaxies were warping one another through a mutual gravitational interaction which brought disruption and distortion in both the galaxies, reported HT.
In that image, the two galaxies were warping one another through a mutual gravitational interaction which brought disruption and distortion in both the galaxies, reported HT.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.