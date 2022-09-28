NASA: Artemis launch in October 'difficult' but not ‘off the table’2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 07:38 AM IST
It will take days to raise the 320-foot-tall Artemis, move it to the launch pad and then set it up for takeoff.
NASA will find it "'difficult" to try again to launch its Moon rocket in October while a launch in November seems more feasible, as per a NASA official. In order to protect it from Hurricane Ian's approach, NASA's most potent rocket yet, the SLS, had to be brought back to its storage hangar for the night.