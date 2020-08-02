NASA astronauts begin trip home on SpaceX Dragon with weather OK

Behnken and Hurley launched for the station May 30 on a Falcon 9 rocket made by Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Their flight was the first time American astronauts have voyaged from the U.S. since NASA’s space shuttle program ended in 2011. And it’s SpaceX’s first test flight to the station with astronauts on board, coming 18 years after Musk founded SpaceX with the ultimate goal of populating other planets.