NASA boss lauds SpaceX, but ‘concerned’ over Elon Musk-Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret’ talks: ‘If the story is true...’

A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report claimed this week that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Russian President Vladimir Putin had been in “touch on personal topics, business and geopolitical tensions”.

Livemint
Updated26 Oct 2024, 10:32 PM IST
The report claimed that Elon Musk (L) and Vladimir Putin (R) allegedly discussed personal topics as well as those related to business and geopolitical tensions.
The report claimed that Elon Musk (L) and Vladimir Putin (R) allegedly discussed personal topics as well as those related to business and geopolitical tensions.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson sought an investigation into an exclusive report that claimed that SpaceX and Tesla owner Elon Musk "has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022".

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday that the discussions between Musk and Putin "touch on personal topics, business and geopolitical tensions." The report stated that this information was "confirmed by several current and former US, European and Russian officials".

Also Read | ISRO chief Somanath ‘inspired’ by work of SpaceX CEO, says ‘trying to beat him…’

The report claimed that the two men allegedly discussed personal topics as well as those related to business and geopolitical tensions. Musk’s business ties with US intelligence and military agencies have given him “unique visibility into some of America’s most sensitive space programs,” the Journal wrote, and he has access to certain classified information. 

Neither Musk nor Putin has not commented on the report yet.

‘If it’s true…’

Reacting to the reports, NASA's Bill Nelson told Semafor’s Burgess Everett, "[SpaceX] have been phenomenally successful ...I don’t know if that story is true...If it’s true there have been multiple conversations with Elon Musk and the president of Russia, then that would be concerning, particularly for NASA and the Department of Defense,” he added.

Also Read | SpaceX, NASA launch climate science research to International Space Station

Bill Nelson was speaking at Semafor’s World Economy Summit in Washington, DC.

During an interview on Friday, Nelson lauded SpaceX Dragon craft and Falcon 9 rocket. It is the Dragon spacecraft that will bring that NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from space. The duo has launched aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft in June. However, some faults in the Boeing vehicle prompted NASA to ditch it and employed SpaceX craft instead to bring back the astronauts, who had been spending extra time in space.

Also Read | Why will Sunita Williams remain in space till February 2025?

Why is NASA boss concerned?

SpaceX is a key commercial partner for NASA. According to CNN, any such "secret" conservation between Musk and Putin would raise national security concerns as SpaceX’s relationships with the US space agency, NASA, and the US military may have granted Musk access to sensitive government information and US intelligence.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldNASA boss lauds SpaceX, but ‘concerned’ over Elon Musk-Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret’ talks: ‘If the story is true...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.