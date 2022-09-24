NASA calls off Sept 27's Moon launch, cites tropical storm 'approaching' Florida

NASA calls off Sept 27's Moon launch, cites tropical storm 'approaching' Florida1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
- This was its third attempt to launch the Artemis-1 mission to the Moon.
Citing tropical storm that is forecast to strengthen as it approaches Florida, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on 24 September called off the scheduled Tuesday launch of its historic uncrewed mission to the Moon.
"NASA is forgoing a launch opportunity... and preparing for rollback (from the launchpad), while continuing to watch the weather forecast associated with Tropical Storm Ian," it said on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to hit Florida, home to the Kennedy Space Center, next week, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
This was its third attempt to launch the Artemis-1 mission to the Moon.
As per details, the Space Launch System (SLS) with the Orion capsule on top will be removed from the launch pad and rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB).
Artemis mission was named after goddess who was Apollo's twin sister in ancient Greek mythology and aims to return astronauts to the moon's surface as early as 2025.
With agency inputs.
