NASA chief extends satellite imaging offer to Brazil in efforts to curb Amazon deforestation1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:50 AM IST
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson visited the Brazilian space research center INPE and proposed extending satellite partnerships to monitor the Amazon rainforest. NASA will launch a satellite in January that can render images of what is happening below the forest canopy.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson visited the Brazilian space research center INPE on Wednesday and proposed extending satellite partnerships with the United States to help monitor and prevent the destruction of the Amazon rainforest.
