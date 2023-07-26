comScore
Business News/ News / World/  NASA chief extends satellite imaging offer to Brazil in efforts to curb Amazon deforestation
Back

NASA chief extends satellite imaging offer to Brazil in efforts to curb Amazon deforestation

 1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:50 AM IST Reuters

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson visited the Brazilian space research center INPE and proposed extending satellite partnerships to monitor the Amazon rainforest. NASA will launch a satellite in January that can render images of what is happening below the forest canopy.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 24, 2023. Brazilian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT (via REUTERS)Premium
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 24, 2023. Brazilian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT (via REUTERS)

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson visited the Brazilian space research center INPE on Wednesday and proposed extending satellite partnerships with the United States to help monitor and prevent the destruction of the Amazon rainforest.

Nelson said NASA will have a satellite in January that can even render images of what is happening below the forest canopy. The satellite, called NISAR, will be launched with India.

"It is going to be able to look through the canopy of the jungle so that we can see if someone has burned the undergrowth and that would ultimately kill the big trees," he said at a news conference at INPE in Sao Jose dos Campos.

Science Minister Luciana Santos showed Nelson around INPE headquarters and explained Brazil's space program. The agency has launched a series of satellites in partnership with China since 1999 for agricultural and environmental monitoring.

Brazil relies on satellite imagery to watch over the Amazon, but cloud cover is often a hurdle for precise and timely images.

Nelson, a former U.S. senator, met on Monday with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.

"I thanked the president for his continuous effort to save the Amazon rainforest," he told reporters after the meeting.

Nelson said when he flew in space 37 years ago he could see with the naked eye the destruction of the rainforest by the different colors visible from his spacecraft window.

Satellites that NASA plans to place in orbit early next year will add "extreme ability to understand what is happening" to the rainforest, he said in Brasilia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nelson visited Brazilian plane maker Embraer in Sao Jose dos Campos and toured the production line for its narrow-body commercial E-Jets.

Nelson will continue his South American trip this week with visits to Argentina and Colombia.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Brad Haynes and Bill Berkrot)

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout