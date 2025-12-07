NASA Crew-12 mystery: Russian Cosmonaut ousted from space mission for allegedly snapping SpaceX documents

A Russian cosmonaut has been removed from the upcoming NASA and SpaceX Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station, prompting speculation about the reasons behind the sudden replacement.
Roscosmos, Russia’s state space agency, confirmed on December 2 that veteran cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev will no longer be flying on Crew-12. He has been replaced by fellow Russian astronaut Andrei Fedyayev. Roscosmos did not provide a specific reason, stating only that Artemyev had been reassigned to another role.
Artemyev’s removal is reportedly linked to an alleged national security violation during training in the United States. A report from independent Russian outlet The Insider which cited sources claims Artemyev may have photographed sensitive SpaceX documents and technology during Crew-12 preparation.
Scheduled for launch in February 2026, Crew-12 will mark NASA and SpaceX’s 11th human science expedition to the ISS. The four-member crew will include two Americans, whose names have not yet been announced.
The six-month mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which allows the agency to contract private companies like SpaceX to transport astronauts and cargo to low-Earth orbit.
Crew-12 will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. Astronauts will ride inside a Dragon crew capsule, the only US spacecraft capable of transporting astronauts to and from the International Space Station.