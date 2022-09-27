NASA DART mission: Spacecraft slams into asteroid 9.6 million kilometres away2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 06:02 AM IST
The NASA experiment with DART is a dress rehearsal for the day when an asteroid actually threatens Earth.
In an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day when an asteroid threatens Earth, a NASA spacecraft crashed into an asteroid at breakneck speed early on September 27 (India time). The $325 million project was the first attempt to move a natural object in space.