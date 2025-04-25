NASA ends lease for NYC Climate Center as part of Donald Trump administration Federal property review

NASA is ending its lease for the New York City-based climate science center that has operated out of a Columbia University-owned building since the 1960s.

A NASA spokesperson confirmed via email that the decision is part of President Donald Trump’s broader review of federal property leases.

The facility, known as the Goddard Institute for Space Studies, is a key player in global climate research and manages one of the world’s five major independent temperature datasets. The institute is required to vacate the premises by May 31, Bloomberg reported.

“NASA leadership told GISS staff that it will conduct its work virtually. Over the next several months, employees will be placed on temporary remote work agreements while NASA considers new spaces,” Bethany Stevens, an agency spokesperson, told Bloomberg.

Several NASA officials visited New York on Thursday morning and met with about 100 staff members to discuss the move and address concerns that the change might have larger implications for the institute’s work, according to Gavin Schmidt, director of GISS.

Makenzie Lystrup, the center director for NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, promised the GISS mission would continue in an email sent to employees seen by Bloomberg.

“The work of the GISS team is considered critical for the Earth Science Division, particularly as the Division looks to the future of its modeling work and capabilities,” Lystrup wrote.

The Goddard Institute for Space Studies, established in 1961, is located in Armstrong Hall—a building also known for housing Tom’s Restaurant, famously featured in the 1990s sitcom Seinfeld.

The work of the GISS team is considered critical for the Earth Science Division.

According to Schmidt, the lease is managed by the General Services Administration and costs around $3 million annually.