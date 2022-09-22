NASA: Moon rocket launch in trouble again2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 06:45 AM IST
NASA's Moon rocket developed more fuel leaks during a test on September 21
The new Moon rocket by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) developed more fuel leaks during a test on September 21 before a probable launch attempt the following week, but engineers were able to decrease them to acceptable levels.