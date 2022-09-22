NASA: Moon rocket launch in trouble again

Upon its launch, the crew capsule atop the rocket will be the first to orbit the Moon in fifty years. The splashdown of the $4.1 billion mission in the Pacific should take place after more than five weeks. In 2024, humans will board for the second test flight and circle the Moon quickly. Two astronauts would really set foot on the Moon during the third mission, which is planned for 2025.

