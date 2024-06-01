NASA News: Astronaut Sunita Williams all set to travel to space for the third time tonight in Boeing Starliner
Indian-origin Sunita Williams will travel into space for the third time in a Boeing Starliner test space flight, which is set to be launched on Saturday night
Indian-origin Sunita Williams is all set to embark on her third journey to space on Saturday. Williams will pilot Boeing’s Starliner first crewed spacecraft to the orbiting International Space Station (ISS), days after the mission was postponed due to a technical snag. She will also be accompanied by another NASA astronaut in the test flight.